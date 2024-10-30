Patrick's First Warning Forecast: More big temperature swings, but what about rain?

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

We're calling this a "no jacket required" Halloween. Your costumed kids won't need a warm coat or a rain coat. But we are tracking cooler weather and some rain on the way... eventually.

High pressure will be our main weather maker for Halloween. That means we can expect clear skies and warm temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

And it will still be very warm during prime trick-or-treat time. We'll start off in the upper 70s and fall into the lower 70s by the end of trick-or-treating.

But as we head through your Thursday evening, you'll notice clouds starting to roll in. Those are the first hints at some changes on the way.

A cold front will cross the region on Friday, bringing extra cloud cover, but fairly low rain chances. Even so, a stray shower is not out of the question.

And before the cooler weather takes hold, we should top out in the lower 80s. in the afternoon.

Some of Friday's clouds linger into the first part of Saturday. But the warm weather will not stick around for the weekend. Expect highs on Saturday in the low-to-mid 60s and a few degrees warmer on Sunday.

Expect another big warming trend next week, with high temperatures flirting with the 80s again by Tuesday and Wednesday.

But a cold front will bring falling temperatures for the end of the work week. And the front could bring some falling rain, as early as Wednesday evening.

And the 8-14 day outlook hints at wetter than normal conditions on the way. Stay tuned.

