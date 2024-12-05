Patrick's First Warning Forecast: More wild temperature swings, rain coming

Watch Now
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

We've got more big weather changes blowing in. And that means it's going to be brutally cold and windy, at least for a day or two.

Chilly and windy air behind a powerful cold front will settle in on Friday. Most of us will wake up to feels-like temperatures in the teens. And actual temperatures will only climb into the lower 40s in the afternoon, despite wall-to-wall sunshine.

The sunshine continues into the weekend. But warmer weather will start to move in, especially on Sunday, when we expect highs back in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Warmer and wetter weather is on tap for next week. And we could certainly use the rain. The entire region is under a drought and things will get a lot worse without some significant rain.

A cold front moving in toward midweek could provide that significant rain.

Before the front gets here, we expect a nice warm up. We'll climb into the lower 60s on Monday and close to 70 degrees on Tuesday. Stay tuned!

