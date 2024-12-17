Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Plunging temperatures heading into Christmas week

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

Better fasten your seat belts because we're headed on another wild ride, thanks to a series of cold fronts.

The first cold front will move through the region late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Before it gets here, we can expect another foggy start to the day on Wednesday.

Our forecast models don't agree about how widespread the fog will be or how long if it will last.

If it does stick around well into the morning hours, that could keep our temperatures down a bit. Even so, we're expecting high temps back in the mid-to-upper 60s, with some sunshine in the afternoon.

But by Wednesday evening, the clouds will return, along with some light showers as the first of our cold fronts moves through.

High temperatures will drop 15-20 degrees between Wednesday and Thursday.

Another cold front will move through on Friday, bringing a few early showers and even colder weather heading into the weekend.

Behind our third cold front, we can expect high temperatures only in the 30s on Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned!

