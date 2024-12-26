Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Rising temperatures and falling rain on the way

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

The end of 2025 is going to feel like the beginning of spring. But cooler weather will return as we head into the new year.

A storm system from down south will be heading in our direction over the next few days, sending temperatures higher ahead of it.

After a cool Christmas, we'll see temperatures climb back to near normal on Friday and soar well into the 60s this weekend. In fact, some of us could hit the 70 degree mark on Sunday.

But that same storm system will bring us the chance for some wet weather. A few showers are possible on Saturday. But it looks like the bulk of the rain will arrive on Sunday, especially late in the day.

Some of the rain could linger into early on Monday. But most of the day is looking dry.

A series of cold fronts will head our way after that. Which means we could be ringing in the new year with rain.

Showers are looking possible on Tuesday, especially late on New Year's Eve. And those could linger into early on New Year's Day.

And the new year will introduce a new weather pattern, with sharply colder air moving in Stay tuned.

