Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms, then plunging temperatures

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

After a chilly first week of December, we're warming up significantly for a few days. In fact, some of us could hit 70 over the next few days.

But an approaching cold front will bring falling temperatures along with falling rain. It looks like we'll be struggling to climb out of the 40s by the end of the work week.

But the warm air won't give up without a fight. The approaching cold front, along with an area of low pressure will join forces to bring us showers and storms.

In fact, we could even see a few severe storms on Wednesday. Our biggest concern from any storm will be damaging wind gusts.

Behind that front, skies will clear and temperatures will drop. We're expecting high temperatures only in the mid-to-upper 40s on Thursday and Friday, before we moderate a bit this weekend.

