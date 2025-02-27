Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Showers, thunderstorms and plunging temperatures blowing in

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

Our annual battle between winter and spring weather is really kicking into high gear with a series of cold fronts that will bring more wild temperature swings.

One of those cold fronts moves through on Thursday night. Ahead of that front, we should be dry with southerly winds will send temperatures soaring. We expect highs well into the 70s.

A line of showers crosses the region Thursday night. We could even have a brief thunderstorm. But it should be a pretty quick hit of rain.

Behind that front, we'll drop back into the 50s on Friday, which is pretty close to normal.

Temperatures climb back into the 60s on Saturday, which will be our warmer weekend day.

Another cold front on Saturday evening will send temperatures tumbling once again. Expect breezy conditions with highs only in the 40s on Sunday and Monday.

