Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Slow climb back to near 70, more rain coming

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

Wednesday's cold front sent temperatures tumbling, but it does look like spring-like weather will be making a brief comeback next week.

But the next few days will be chilly. Most of us will start Friday with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s and only warm into the low 50s in the afternoon.

And the first half of the weekend on Saturday may even be a few degrees cooler.

Sunday is looking like our warmer weekend day, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

The trade off: a slight chance for some showers Sunday evening and early Monday.

The warming trend will continue on Monday and Tuesday, with highs close to 70 degrees.

But another cold front will send temperatures down and bring another chance for rain during the second half of the next workweek.

In fact, while most of the nation will have below-normal rainfall during the week leading up to Christmas, the Climate Prediction Center suggests we could see above-normal precipitation. Stay tuned.

