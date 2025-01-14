Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Snowflakes overnight, more wild temperature swings

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

A cold front sent temperatures tumbling today. And a second cold front may drop more than just our temperatures.

The front won't have much moisture to work with, but enough to possibly bring a few flurries or even a brief snow shower or two while you are sleeping.

The bigger weather story is what you'll be greeted with when you wake up. That front will bring sharply colder weather and windy conditions. The result: single-digit wind chills when you wake up on Wednesday morning.

After that, expect a slow warming trend by the weekend, with highs back in the 40s and 50s.

An area of low pressure passing to our south will bring a chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday.

A little of the wet weather may linger into early on Monday. But the milder weekend weather will not linger.

By Monday, we're back down into the 30s for highs and on Tuesday, we may not even climb out of the 20s.

And it looks like that's a sign of things to come. Next week will probably be the coldest of the year. And the longer-range forecast for the rest of the month is for much colder-than-normal temperatures. Stay tuned.

