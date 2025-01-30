Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Spring-like temperatures and spring-like showers set to return

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

In our part of the world, you can have snow one week and honest-to-goodness beach weather the next. Get ready for that beach weather on Friday.

A warm front will cross the region early Friday morning, bringing some scattered showers to start the day.

The best bet for wet weather will be on the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. But we could also see a few raindrops on the Southside for the Friday morning commute.

But once that warm front moves north of the region, we expect dry, warm and windy weather. Many of us will climb into the lower 70s.

That same storm system will bring us a cold front Friday evening. So be prepared for showers if you have plans after work. In fact, we could even hear a rumble of thunder or two as the front crosses the region.

Showers should be gone by the time we wake up on Saturday morning. But the warmer spring-like weather will be gone, too.

Expect clear to partly cloudy skies this weekend, with high temperatures back to near normal, in the low-to-mid 50s.

But we'll see temperatures surge again as we head back to work on Monday. Stay tuned.

