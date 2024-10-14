Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Temperature roller coaster about to plunge

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

After a gorgeous fall weekend, a powerful cold front will send temperatures tumbling. In fact, some of us could wake up to frost later this week. And many of us may not even climb out of the 50s for several days!

You'll really start to notice the impact of the cold front on Tuesday morning. That's when a lot of us will wake up to temperatures in the 40s. By the afternoon, we'll only climb into the mid 60s.

In teh afternoon, you'll notice an increase in clouds as a reinforcing blast of cooler air moves in behind our main cold front. Those clouds could squeeze out a few much-needed raindrops. But most of us should stay dry.

Behind that next blast of cooler air, expect highs on Wednesday and Thursday only in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A few showers are possible again early Thursday. But once again, most of us will stay dry.

If you're not a fan of the cooler weather, here's good news: temperatures will warm up Friday and especially this weekend. In fact, the longer-range trend is for warmer-than-normal temperatures for the rest of October. Stay tuned.

