Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Tracking more wild temperature swings and rain on the way

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

After a week of snow, frigid temperatures, gusty winds and highs near 70, chances are your closet is kind of crowded right now. And it looks like the crowded closet weather is going to continue for at least the next week.

An overnight cold front will send temperatures tumbling on Thursday. With a northeast wind, many of us along the coast won't climb out of the 40s. On average, though, we expect to top out in the low-to-mid 50s under mainly clear skies.

A warm front moving through early Friday will send temperatures soaring again. Some of us could crack the 70-degree mark to end the work week.

But the warm up will be short lived. We expect another cold front to move in late Friday, sending temperatures down again heading into the weekend.

And Friday's frontal passages will bring some rain. We're expecting some early showers on Friday, courtesy of the warm front with more widespread showers in the afternoon as the cold front crosses the region.

Behind that cold front, guess what... cooler weather for the weekend. But it does look like the wet weather will be over by the time you wake up on Saturday morning. Stay tuned.

