Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain and snow on the way, as much as 4 inches for some

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

Last Monday we were forecasting highs in the 70s for Tuesday. This Monday we're preparing for some snow on Tuesday. That's Hampton Roads for you.

Don't jump out of bed and run to the window expecting to see snow tomorrow morning.

But we do expect some snow to spread across the region through the morning hours. That's when we could see some light accumulation.

We could even have mainly snow at noontime for portions of the Southside of Hampton Roads.

But rain and warmer air will nudge in from the south as we head through the afternoon. That will wash away any accumulating snow for most of us.

But some of our northern spots will stay mainly snow through this entire event, leading to a decent accumulation. The northern Eastern Shore and the Northern Neck could see as much as 2-4 inches of snow, with lower totals the farther south you go.

Warmer air will bring us mainly rain on Wednesday and Thursday before sunshine and cooler weather return for Valentine's Day on Friday.

Rain will make a comeback this weekend. But it will be a warmer rain. Stay tuned.

