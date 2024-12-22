Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Tracking the chance for some nasty freezing rain

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

Some of us saw a few snow flurries flying around on Sunday. But we could see a less attractive kind of wintry precipitation on Tuesday morning: freezing rain.

Expect a cold start to your Monday, with wind chills mainly in the teens, despite lots of sunshine.

But by the afternoon, most of us should climb out of the 30s. Expect high temperatures mainly in the lower 40s.

Monday night, an area of low pressure could develop off of the Carolina coast. I say could, because not all the forecast models develop this system.

If it does, in fact, develop, we could see several hours of freezing rain, leaving a messy coating of ice, just as a lot of folks are hitting the roads for their Christmas destinations.

As we head deeper into the day, temperatures will climb well above freezing and any ice will melt.

And it looks like most of us will stay above freezing through at least next weekend.

We're looking at a slow warming trend that will keep us in the 40s through Christmas, into the low 50s by Friday and the 60s by the weekend. Stay tuned.

