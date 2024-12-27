Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Tracking the threat for severe weekend storms

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

Our temperatures won't be the only spring-like thing this weekend. We're tracking the threat for spring-like storms as well.

Ahead of a storm system rolling through our southeast states, temperatures will soar. Here at home, we're expecting high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s on Saturday and into the lower 70s on Sunday.

Sunday will be a big travel day as many folks return home after Christmas. And if you or your loved ones are traveling up the I-85 corridor, be prepared for messy weather.

In our neck of the woods, it looks like the bulk of the stormy weather will arrive in the evening hours.

Our top concern from this line will be damaging wind gusts. But an isolated tornado or two is also possible.

Expect another chance for some storms on New Year's Eve, thanks to a powerful cold front. That front will usher in a big pattern shift to start 2025. We're expecting a long period of cooler-than-normal weather. Stay tuned!

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: PatrickRockeyWeather

Instagram: @patrickrockey

X (Twitter): @PatrickRockey