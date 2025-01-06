Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Two more chances for snow, wind chills near zero

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

Our nearly three-year-long snow drought is finally over. Barely!

We picked up a whopping 1/10th of an inch of snow at Norfolk International Airport Sunday evening.

But if that wasn't enough snow for you, we have several more chances, including this evening.

As our main storm system exits, colder air will come rushing in behind it, along with another quick blast of snow. While it will only last a few hours, many of us may see more snow than we did Sunday evening.

With temperatures dropping well down into the 20s overnight, we will wake up to some icy conditions on Tuesday morning. Just remember that anything that looks wet (like your driveway and sidewalk) is probably icy.

The big weather story after that is the arctic blast on the way. We're expecting high temperatures all week running as much as 13 degrees below normal.

But the bigger impact than the afternoon highs will be the morning wind chills. It will feel like the teens and single digits when you head out the door. And several mornings we could drop close to zero!

Toward the end of the workweek, we'll be keeping an eye on a storm system that will move out of the Gulf of Mexico. This one could bring us another round of snow late Friday into Saturday morning. But everything is going to depend on the storm's eventual track. SO stay tuned.

