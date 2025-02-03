Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Wet weather and wild temperatures swings ahead

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

Roller coaster. See-Saw. Whiplash. I'm running out of ways to describe the big temperature swings we've been experiencing lately. And there are a lot more on the way.

Ahead of a strong cold front, some of us will climb into the 70s on Tuesday. But you'll probably feel the front moving through in the afternoon. We'll see some clouds move through and the winds increase.

Behind that cold front, expect a 20-25 degree drop in temperatures on Wednesday. We're expecting highs only in the low-to-mid 40s across much of the region.

On Wednesday, you'll also notice more clouds rolling through ahead of our next weather maker. That system could bring us a few showers late Wednesday evening.

But the bulk of the rain will arrive during the first half of Thursday. In fact, a few of our northern communities could even see a little sleet mixing with the rain very early Thursday morning.

But the rain will usher in another warm up. We'll be back in the 60s on Thursday and Friday. But all indications are it will be sharply cooler next week. Stay tuned.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: PatrickRockeyWeather

Instagram: @patrickrockey

X (Twitter): @PatrickRockey