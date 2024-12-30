Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Will the new year bring an end to our long snow drought?

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

It looks like we're going to end 2024 with warm and possibly stormy weather. But the new year promises a much colder weather pattern.

Ahead of an approaching cold front, we're expecting high temperatures on Tuesday in the mid-to-upper 60s in Hampton Roads and near 70 across eastern North Carolina.

A cold front moving in late in the day brings a chance for a few showers or even a brief thunderstorm in the evening hours. So be prepared for some wet weather as you get ready to ring in 2025.

And the new year will bring a new, much colder, weather pattern. By Thursday, we're expecting high temperatures back in the 40s, with overnight lows in the 20s.

When you wake up Saturday morning, it may feel like the teens, or even the single digits.

Of course, cold air is a key ingredient for snow. And our longer-range forecast models are hinting at the chance for some wintry weather early next week.

The European model is earlier and more aggressive with snow, bringing it in Sunday night. It's still early, so all this is highly subject to change.

But if you're a snow fan, the next few weeks should be interesting and COULD bring an end to our nearly 3-year-long snow drought. Stay tuned.

