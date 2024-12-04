Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Windy and colder, then warmer and wetter

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

If you like roller coasters, you're going to really enjoy the next week in weather. Expect some big swings in temperatures, lots of wind and some rain.

Temperatures will actually climb a bit on Wednesday night and the first half of Thursday ahead of a strong cold front. That means many of us will wake up on Thursday to temperatures 15-20 degrees warmer than Wednesday morning.

But with that passing front, the winds will really start to increase. They will start out from the southwest at 15-25+ mph to start the day. Once the front passes around midday, winds will flip to the northwest and increase, sending temperatures tumbling.

That will lead to a cold and windy end to the workweek. We'll wake up in the 20s again on Friday morning, with wind chills in the upper teens at times. Despite plenty of sunshine, we'll only climb into the low 40s in the afternoon.

Saturday will be the cooler day this weekend, with highs only in the mid 40s. We'll tack on another 10+ degrees on Sunday and we expect plenty of sunshine both days this weekend.

Next week brings a big pattern shift, meaning we can expect warmer and wetter weather. In fact, some of us could get close to 70 degrees by Tuesday. Stay tuned.

