Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Winter storm on the way could be one for the record books

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

It wasn't that long ago we were talking about a years-long snow drought. That drought is definitely over and we could see record-breaking snow later this week.

As an area of low pressure develops along the Carolina coast, snow will spread across the region on Wednesday. Most of us should have snow falling and sticking by midday.

Snow will be falling and sticking through Wednesday afternoon and into the early morning hours of Thursday.

Snow will break up quite a bit on Thursday morning. But we could see snow showers until early afternoon on Thursday.

How much are we expecting. Where we see the heaviest snow is still a question mark. But it does look like we could see a bulls eye of 8-12 inches of snow over the 7 cities of Hampton Roads.

Will that break records? I absolutely expect us to break our daily snow records on Wednesday and Thursday, which as both surprisingly low.

And if the bulls eye for the heaviest snow is over Norfolk International Airport, we could even break into the top 5 February snowfalls on record.

And it looks like the snow will stick around for awhile. We probably won't see significant melting until Sunday, when temperatures will climb above freezing and we could even receive a little rain to help. Stay tuned.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: PatrickRockeyWeather

Instagram: @patrickrockey

X (Twitter): @PatrickRockey