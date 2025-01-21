Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Winter storm to bring half a foot of snow across parts of our region

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

The first flakes are already falling across eastern North Carolina and there's more on the way.

But this will be a very quick hit of snow for most of us. The snow "window" will only be about 3-4 hours. But because it's so cold, snow should start sticking and accumulating right away.

That window should open for most of us between 8-9 pm as light to moderate snow spreads across the region. This will be a dry, fluffy snow that won't be good for snowballs or snowmen.

By the early overnight hours, snow will move out of Hampton Roads. But continue to fall across eastern North Carolina. The roads will be very slick and messy because of the very cold temperatures.

The snow should end for all of us before daybreak. But we could see a few more bay effect snow showers thanks to a gusty northeast wind.

We're thinking most of us will end up with 2-3 inches of snow, with lesser totals in our northern communities and higher totals to the south, especially across eastern North Carolina.

And the cold air is going to stick around for awhile, meaning roads could be pretty nasty for awhile. We dropped below freezing yesterday around 6pm and will probably stay below freezing until noon on Thursday. That's 66 hours!

