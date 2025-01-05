Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Winter storm to bring messy wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

Our nearly 3-year-long snow drought may come to an end soon - barely.

A storm system rolling into our region should bring a quick hit of snow showers Sunday evening.

But as warmer air from down south nudges in, expect the snow to turn to sleet and eventually all rain as we head through the day on Monday.

As the storm begins to push off shore and colder air pushes in on the backside, expect another brief hit of snow Monday evening.

We're not expecting huge amounts of snow from either round. But some of us could receive an inch or more of snow before the transition to rain early Monday.

The second round on Monday night may stay around into Tuesday morning, leading to icy road conditions for the Tuesday morning drive.

The big weather story midweek will be the windy, frigid weather. We're expecting wind chill values in the lower teens on Wednesday morning and into the single digits on Thursday morning.

Another storm system may bring us another chance for some snow late Friday into early Saturday. Stay tuned.

