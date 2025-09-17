Tropical Storm Gabrielle officially named as it forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Gabrielle was officially named by the National Hurricane Center at 11 am. The poorly defined center of circulation boasts 45 mph winds with gusts to 60 mph. The tropical storm is very disorganized at this stage, and faces poor conditions for strengthening over the next couple of days.

Gabrielle is expected to see some gradual intensification this weekend. Most model guidance keep Gabrielle far away from the east coast, but its still very early to tell its eventual path.

Gabrielle is our 7th named storm of the season, ending a 20 day streak with no named storms in the Atlantic. Hurricane season has been slow so far, but we are still only just over halfway through the season.

