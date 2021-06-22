Watch
Tornado confirmed in Chowan County after Sunday's storm damage surveyed

Posted at 7:40 AM, Jun 22, 2021
CHOWAN Co., N.C. - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado formed in Chowan County on Sunday, June 20. The NWS has said the tornado was in the area where a Tornado Warning was issued. The Chowan County emergency manager took pictures and provided path information from the Somerset area of Chowan County. The manager found that the damage was consistent with an EF0. The path was roughly 2.5 miles and the tornado was on the ground for approximately six minutes from 3:07 to 3:13 pm., the report said.

