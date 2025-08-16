Tracking the tropics: Hurricane Erin rapidly intensifies into a major hurricane

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's update on Hurricane Erin

Hurricane Erin has been upgraded to a major category 4 hurricane as of 6 am this morning. She has been rapidly intensifying, and has dropped almost 50 millibars of barometric pressure in less than 24 hours, a very impressive pressure decline.

Hurricane Erin is expected to maintain major status for the next few days, with strengthening to a high end category 4 expected by tomorrow morning. We could even see Hurricane Erin become a category 5 soon if rapid intensification continues thanks to some warm ocean water that she's forecast to move over.

Erin will make her sharp turn to the north later this weekend, with the current forecast having her "split the uprights" as we call it in the tropics, meaning she is expected to pass between Bermuda and the east coast of the US, avoiding major landmasses. Right now a direct impact is unlikely for our area, though the Outer Banks may see some of her outer bands on Thursday. Breezy conditions are also expected thanks to Erin's presence offshore later next week, along with a high risk of rip currents as Erin churns up the North Atlantic.