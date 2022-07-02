Tropical Storm Colin forms off the South Carolina coast

Tropical storm warnings were issued in South Carolina and North Carolina on Saturday as Tropical Storm Colin suddenly formed in the Atlantic Ocean near Charleston.

The National Hurricane Center made the announcement in its 5 a.m. update.

5am EDT 2 July -- Overnight surface obs, satellite, & radar data indicated Tropical Storm #Colin developed with 40 mph winds.



TS Warnings have been issued for parts of the South & North Carolina coasts as the storm moves NE along the shore this weekend.https://t.co/F55CD3AKBx pic.twitter.com/JHB9dXqrgM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 2, 2022

News 3 meteorologists expect the only local impacts along the southern Outer Banks, due to a cold front moving into the area. The storm is predicted to move away in the next couple days.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.