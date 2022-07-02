Watch Now
Tropical Storm Colin forms off the South Carolina coast

Posted at 7:22 AM, Jul 02, 2022
Tropical storm warnings were issued in South Carolina and North Carolina on Saturday as Tropical Storm Colin suddenly formed in the Atlantic Ocean near Charleston.

The National Hurricane Center made the announcement in its 5 a.m. update.

News 3 meteorologists expect the only local impacts along the southern Outer Banks, due to a cold front moving into the area. The storm is predicted to move away in the next couple days.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

