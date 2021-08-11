Tropical Storm Fred forms south of Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Fred has developed just south of Puerto Rico.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, the storm is located about 45 miles south-southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and is moving toward the west at 17 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are forecast to spread across the island overnight and over Hispaniola Wednesday.

On the forecast track, Fred is expected to pass near the southern coast of Puerto Rico tonight and early Wednesday, be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday, and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday:

Location: 17.4N 66.8W

Moving: W at 17 mph

Min pressure: 1009 mb

Max sustained winds: 40 mph

Interactive Hurricane Tracker | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings