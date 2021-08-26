Watch
Tropical Storm Ida forms in the Caribbean

Posted at 6:25 PM, Aug 26, 2021
Tropical Storm Ida has formed in the Caribbean

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, its center is located about 100 miles WSW of Negril, Jamaica, and about 130 miles SE of Grand Cayman. It is moving toward the NW at 14 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph.

Ida is forecast to move through western Cuba as a tropical storm Friday, then strengthen into at least a category 2 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall along the Louisiana coastline Sunday afternoon.

Beyond that, Ida's remnants could head our way impacting coastal Virginia and North Carolina later next week.

As of 5 p.m., Thursday, August 26:

Location: 18.0N 79.8W

Moving: NW at 14 mph

Min pressure: 1006 mb

Max sustained winds: 35 mph

