Tropical Storm Julian forecast to remain in middle of Atlantic

Tropical Storm Julian has 60 MPH sustained winds. Its center is located 815 miles SE of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

Tropical-storm-force winds are extending outward up to 105 miles from the center.

It's moving NE at 24 MPH. Tropical Storm Julian is forecast to continue on a northerly track, remaining in the middle of the Atlantic, posing no threat to land.

As of 5 p.m., Sunday, August 29:

Location: 36.7 N 44.6 W

Moving: NE at 24 mph

Min pressure: 995 mb

Max sustained winds: 60 mph

