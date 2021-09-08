Tropical Storm Mindy forms in northeast Gulf of Mexico

A new Tropical Storm has formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico.

TS Mindy is moving toward the northeast near 21 mph and northeast to east-northeastward motion is expected to continue over the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Mindy is expected to cross the coastline of the Florida Panhandle later tonight, and then move offshore of the southeastern United States into the western Atlantic Ocean by tomorrow.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before Mindy makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle tonight.

As of 5 p.m., Wednesday, September 8:

Location: 29 N 86.3 W

Moving: NE at 21 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained winds: 40 mph

