Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico, expected to approach Texas coast

Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Sunday.

Nicholas is moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight. A slower northward or north-northeastward motion is forecast by late Monday or Monday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Nicholas will pass near or just offshore the coasts of northeastern Mexico and South Texas late Monday, and approach the south or central Texas coast Monday night or early Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast while Nicholas approaches the northwestern Gulf Coast during the next day or so.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

As of 12 p.m. Sunday, September 12:

Location: 20.5N 94.8W

Moving: NNW at 13 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained winds: 40 mph

