Tropical Storm Peter forms in Atlantic, becomes 16th named storm of 2021 hurricane season

A tropical depression strengthened into the sixteenth named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Peter, over the open Atlantic.

Peter is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue this morning. A turn back toward the west-northwest is forecast to occur by this afternoon, with that motion continuing into Wednesday.

On the forecast track, Peter is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, followed by a slow weakening trend by late Monday and on Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center, mainly to the northeast and southeast of the center.

As of 5 a.m., Sunday, September 19:

Location: 18.0°N 53.5°W

Moving: NW at 15 mph

Min pressure: 1005 mb

Max sustained winds: 40 mph

