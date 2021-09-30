Tropical Storm Victor forms, forecast to strengthen into category 1 hurricane

Tropical Storm Victor has formed and has 40 MPH sustained winds.

Its center is located 540 miles S of the Cabo Verde Islands. Tropical-storm-force winds are extending outward up to 60 miles from its center.

It's moving WNW at 13 MPH.

Tropical Storm Victor is forecast to track NW through the Atlantic, briefly strengthening into a category 1 hurricane Friday. There's no threat to land.

As of 5 p.m., Wednesday, September 27:

Location: 8.3N 25.5W

Moving: WNW at 13 mph

Min pressure: 1005 mb

Max sustained winds: 40 mph

