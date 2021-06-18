Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast; expected to move over southeastern US

A potential tropical cyclone, the third of the 2021 hurricane season, is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the northern Gulf Coast starting later Friday.

This system is centered about 300 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana and is moving north at 14 mph. This general motion is expected for the next day or so.

On the forecast track, the system will approach the north-central Gulf Coast tonight or early Saturday. A slow northeast motion across the southeastern U.S. is likely after landfall through the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast, and a subtropical or tropical storm is likely to form over the Gulf of Mexico later today.

