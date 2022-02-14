Valentine's Day Forecast: A few flurries (north) this morning, cold day overall

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s sums up this week's temperatures. What day we'll need the shorts and umbrellas and which day we'll need the hats and gloves.

Valentine's Day this year is going to be a cold one! We start the day with temperatures in the upper 20s warming up to near 40°. Early in the morning and again late in the day we'll see some sunshine. This morning and midday we could see a few flurries especially along the peninsulas and Eastern Shore. It will still be a bit breezy which will make temperatures feel closer to the upper 20s and low 30s.

High pressure brings us lots of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday as well as warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid 40s Tuesday. Even warmer on Wednesday as highs soar to the low 60s. We could even hit 70° Thursday!

A slowly approaching cold front late-week brings rain late Thursday into Friday. It will be warm and windy with highs in the low 70s. Rain will continue overnight and into the first half of the day Friday. We'll start the day in the 60s on Friday, but temperatures will tumble into the upper 40s and low 50s as the day goes on.

The weekend is looking dry with highs in the low 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

