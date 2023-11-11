Veterans Day Forecast: More clouds than sun, highs in the upper 50s to near 60

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Happy Veterans Day! We would like to thank all of those who have served!

More clouds than sunshine today. It will be a bit on the cool side with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Some sunshine will break out later today. A spotty shower is possible across North Carolina. Temperatures will cool to the mid 40s overnight.

More sunshine will break out across Virginia on Sunday. North Carolina will still have to deal with some clouds and even a few showers. It will be cooler, with highs in the mid 50s. Chilly overnight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A chilly start to kick off the work week. Temperatures will warm to near 60 during the afternoon. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine.

A few clouds will build in on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. It will be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the north and northwest at 10-15 mph, with higher gusts.

More clouds will build in on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will warm to near 60 on Wednesday and then to the upper 60s on Thursday.

The warmest day of the week will be Friday. Highs will top out in the low 70s. There will be a slight chance for a few showers during the afternoon.

