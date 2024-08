Virginia National Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Debby

The Virginia National Guard has staged Soldiers with tactical trucks capable of high water transportation Aug. 8, 2024, at VNG facilities in Lynchburg, Danville and Petersburg in order to support the response to impacts of Tropical Storm Debby. The personnel will be ready conduct missions Thursday morning and will link up with local emergency managers to provide assistance if needed. VNG troops will also have chain saw teams to conduct debris reduction operations, and helicopter rescue hoist capabilities are also on standby.