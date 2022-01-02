Virginia State Police urges motorists to plan ahead, avoid travel as winter weather projected for Monday

Wnter weather is expected to sweep through parts of the state, including Hampton Roads, Monday morning, and the Virginia State Police is encouraging Virginians to plan ahead and avoid having to travel.

According to the VSP, the National Weather Service is calling for accumulations of snow, as well as combinations of rain and sleet, in the early morning hours of Monday, January 3. News 3's forecast projects that the ground in the Hampton Roads area will be too warm for much accumulation on the roads, but we're expecting to see a very wet snow or wintry mix during morning commute hours.

The VSP said it will have all available troopers on patrol to respond quickly to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists, but asks anyone who can to delay their travel until the Virginia Department of Transportation has an opportunity to treat and clear roadways for safe travel.

The VSP shared the following tips for traveling during the storm:

Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at 511 Virginia or download the VDOT 511 app.

Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle before you travel.

Use your headlights in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.

Drive for the conditions. Slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.

Always buckle up.

Avoid distractions and put down the phone.

Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.