Rollback on federal DEI programs raises concerns among Norfolk LGBTQ+ advocates

NORFOLK, Va. — A recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump aimed at ending Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government is creating ripples of concern across communities, particularly women, minorities and protected classes in Hampton Roads. That also includes the LGBTQ+ community.

On his first day in office, Trump issued the order, which rescinds decades-old DEI initiatives originally put in place by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965 to combat workplace discrimination. While President Trump argues that the move ensures merit-based employment, critics believe it could negatively impact hiring practices for women, minorities, and other protected groups. The implications of this federal shift are worrying local advocates who fear a broader trickle-down effect.

Stacie Walls, CEO of the LGBT Life Center in Norfolk, expresses her organization's concern regarding the order and its potential influence on the communities they serve.

"For this to come so fast and furious has been really challenging," Walls commented, reflecting on the shock and anxiety felt by those in the Hampton Roads LGBTQ+ community. "I want to protect every single one of our colleagues and friends that work for the federal government," she added, noting that many are fearful for their job security amidst the uncertainty.

As pressure mounts, several corporations, including McDonald's and Meta, have already rolled back their own DEI initiatives, indicating a larger shift in the corporate landscape as well.

Walls underlined the importance of DEI efforts.

"We know that a DEI emphasis at any employer provides a better work environment for all people. So, people feel seen, they feel respected, they feel engaged more."

The CEO also expressed concern about the future of federal funding for the LGBTQ+ center, which supports housing and pharmacy programs.

"Our commitment is that we are going to continue to serve people," she affirmed, suggesting that the organization might need to adapt its funding strategies but would remain steadfast in its mission.

Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner weighed in on the issue, arguing that rolling back DEI initiatives could undermine the country’s defense capabilities.

"If we have spies in Africa, or Latin America, or in Asia, they ought to look like the populations where they're working… I call that good spy practice," he emphasized, highlighting the broader implications of inclusivity initiatives.

News 3 also reached out to Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans for comment but no responses have been provided at this time.