Film Nominations Announced For The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

“EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE” LEADS WITH FOURTEEN NOMINATIONS
FOLLOWED BY “THE FABELMANS” WITH ELEVEN, WHILE “BABYLON” AND“THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN” TIE WITH NINE
Awards Ceremony Will Air Live on The CW on Sunday, January 15, 2023 From the Fairmont Century Plaza in LA
(Los Angeles, CA – December 14, 2022) – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the film category nominees for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. The winners will be revealed at the star-studded Critics Choice Awards gala hosted by Chelsea Handler, which will broadcast LIVE on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (7:00 – 10:00 pm ET, delayed PT – check local listings.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads this year’s film contenders, earning fourteen nominations overall. In addition to Best Picture and Best Comedy nods, the film racked up several acting nominations including Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan. Both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu are up for Best Supporting Actress, and the cast garnered a Best Acting Ensemble nomination. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert earned nods in both the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay categories, while Jason Kisvarday and Kelsi Ephraim were nominated for Best Production Design, along with Paul Rogers for Best Editing, and Shirley Kurata for Best Costume Design. The film was also nominated for Best Hair and Makeup and Best Visual Effects.
Steven Spielberg once again received a Best Director nomination, this time for Best Picture nominee “The Fabelmans,” plus a nod for Best Original Screenplay alongside Tony Kushner. In addition to receiving a Best Acting Ensemble nomination, several cast members were recognized for their standout performances including Best Actress nominee Michelle Williams, Best Supporting Actor nominees Paul Dano and Judd Hirsch, and Best Young Actor/Actress contender Gabriel LaBelle. Rounding out the project’s impressive eleven nominations, Janusz Kaminski earned a nod for Best Cinematography, while Rick Carter and Karen O’Hara are up for Best Production Design, and John Williams could take home the trophy for Best Score.The list of Best Picture contenders also includes “Babylon” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which garnered an outstanding nine nominations each, along with “Elvis” and “Tár,” which collected seven nominations each. Rounding out the Best Picture nominees are “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “RRR,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and “Women Talking.” There are eleven Best Picture nominees this year due to an exact tie. Additionally, the CCA expanded the Best Director category to include ten nominees.
“We are so proud to be recognizing this incredible group of films and the people who made them possible,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “This recognition comes from a diverse group of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters who share their opinions about film and television with millions of people every day, all year long. Our collective opinion about the year’s finest achievements is truly meaningful to the creative community.”
As previously announced, “Abbott Elementary” leads the TV contenders for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, collecting nods in six categories. In addition to Best Comedy Series, the show earned several acting nominations including Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson. Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams were both nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, while Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph both earned nods for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. “Better Call Saul” followed with an impressive five nominations overall, while “Gaslit”, “Reservation Dogs”, and “The Good Fight” tied with four nominations each.It was also announced that Hollywood icon Jeff Bridges will receive the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s show.
The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually by the Critics Choice Association to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award® nominations.
The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.
Follow the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Twitter and Instagram @CriticsChoice and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards. Join the conversation using #CriticsChoiceAwards.
About the Critics Choice Association (CCA)The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 600 media critics and entertainment journalists. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the intersection between film, television, and streaming content. For more information, visit: www.CriticsChoice.com [criticschoice.com].
About The CWThe CW Network, LLC is America’s fifth major broadcast network, offering 14 hours of primetime programming, Monday through Sunday. The CW is 75%-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. For more information about the network and its programming, visit www.cwtv.com [nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].
FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
BEST PICTURE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler – Elvis
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Jalyn Hall – Till
Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink – The Whale
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Woman King
Women Talking
BEST DIRECTOR
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle – Babylon
Todd Field – Tár
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
Linus Sandgren – Babylon
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara – The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
BEST EDITING
Tom Cross – Babylon
Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
Monika Willi – Tár
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin – Elvis
Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
Mary Zophres – Babylon
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST COMEDY
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
BEST SONG
Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu – RRR
New Body Rhumba – White Noise
BEST SCORE
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
NOMINATIONS BY FILM FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
AFTERSUN – 3Best Actor – Paul Mescal
Best Young Actor/Actress – Frankie Corio
Best Original Screenplay – Charlotte Wells
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
ARGENTINA, 1985 – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
ARMAGEDDON TIME – 1
Best Young Actor/Actress – Banks Repeta
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER – 6
Best Picture
Best Director – James Cameron
Best Cinematography – Russell Carpenter
Best Production Design – Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole
Best Editing – Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron
Best Visual Effects
BABYLON – 9
Best Picture
Best Actress – Margot Robbie
Best Director – Damien Chazelle
Best Cinematography – Linus Sandgren
Best Production Design – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
Best Editing – Tom Cross
Best Costume Design – Mary Zophres
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Score – Justin Hurwitz
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN – 9
Best Picture
Best Actor – Colin Farrell
Best Supporting Actor – Brendan Gleeson
Best Supporting Actor – Barry Keoghan
Best Supporting Actress – Kerry Condon
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Martin McDonagh
Best Original Screenplay – Martin McDonagh
Best Comedy
BARDO, FALSE CHRONICLE OF A HANDFUL OF TRUTHS – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
THE BATMAN – 3
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Visual Effects
Best Score – Michael Giacchino
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – 6
Best Supporting Actress – Angela Bassett
Best Production Design – Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions
Best Costume Design – Ruth E. Carter
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Visual Effects
Best Song – Lift Me Up
BROS – 1
Best Comedy
CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY – 1
Best Young Actor/Actress – Bella Ramsey
CAUSEWAY – 1
Best Supporting Actor – Brian Tyree Henry
CLOSE – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
DECISION TO LEAVE – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
ELVIS – 7
Best Picture
Best Actor – Austin Butler
Best Director – Baz Luhrmann
Best Production Design – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
Best Editing – Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond
Best Costume Design – Catherine Martin
Best Hair and Makeup
EMPIRE OF LIGHT – 1
Best Cinematography – Roger Deakins
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – 14
Best Picture
Best Actress – Michelle Yeoh
Best Supporting Actor – Ke Huy Quan
Best Supporting Actress – Jamie Lee Curtis
Best Supporting Actress – Stephanie Hsu
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Best Original Screenplay – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Best Production Design – Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim
Best Editing – Paul Rogers
Best Costume Design – Shirley Kurata
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Visual Effects
Best Comedy
THE FABELMANS – 11
Best Picture
Best Actress – Michelle Williams
Best Supporting Actor – Paul Dano
Best Supporting Actor – Judd Hirsch
Best Young Actor/Actress – Gabriel LaBelle
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Steven Spielberg
Best Original Screenplay – Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
Best Cinematography – Janusz Kaminski
Best Production Design – Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara
Best Score – John Williams
GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY – 6
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actress – Janelle Monáe
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Adapted Screenplay – Rian Johnson
Best Costume Design – Jenny Eagan
Best Comedy
GUILLERMO DEL TORO`S PINOCCHIO – 3
Best Animated Feature
Best Song – Ciao Papa
Best Score – Alexandre Desplat
LIVING – 2
Best Actor – Bill Nighy
Best Adapted Screenplay – Kazuo Ishiguro
MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON – 1
Best Animated Feature
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH – 1
Best Animated Feature
RRR – 5
Best Picture
Best Director – S. S. Rajamouli
Best Visual Effects
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Song – Naatu Naatu
SHE SAID – 1
Best Adapted Screenplay – Rebecca Lenkiewicz
TÁR – 7
Best Picture
Best Actress – Cate Blanchett
Best Director – Todd Field
Best Original Screenplay – Todd Field
Best Cinematography – Florian Hoffmeister
Best Editing – Monika Willi
Best Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir
TILL – 2
Best Actress – Danielle Deadwyler
Best Young Actor/Actress – Jalyn Hall
TOP GUN: MAVERICK – 6
Best Picture
Best Actor – Tom Cruise
Best Cinematography – Claudio Miranda
Best Editing – Eddie Hamilton
Best Visual Effects
Best Song – Hold My Hand
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS – 1
Best Comedy
TURNING RED – 1
Best Animated Feature
THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT – 1
Best Comedy
WENDELL & WILD – 1
Best Animated Feature
THE WHALE – 4
Best Actor – Brendan Fraser
Best Young Actor/Actress – Sadie Sink
Best Adapted Screenplay – Samuel D. Hunter
Best Hair and Makeup
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING – 1
Best Song – Carolina
WHITE NOISE – 1
Best Song – New Body Rhumba
THE WOMAN KING – 4
Best Actress – Viola Davis
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Gina Prince-Bythewood
Best Costume Design – Gersha Phillips
WOMEN TALKING – 6
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actress – Jessie Buckley
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Sarah Polley
Best Adapted Screenplay – Sarah Polley
Best Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir