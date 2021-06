The CW Network Sets 2021 Fall Premiere Dates

The Magic Is Back As “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” Premieres Friday, October 1

The Sleuth From Horseshoe Bay Returns On “Nancy Drew” Friday, October 8

The Laughs Continue With “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” New Episodes Premiering Saturday, October 9 Followed by the New Season Premiere of “World’s Funniest Animals”

The Reimagined “Legends of the Hidden Temple” Makes its CW Debut on Sunday, October 10 Followed by the Season Two Premiere of “Killer Camp”

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Batwoman” Are Back-to-Back On A New Night Beginning Wednesday, October 13

The CW Returns to Mystic Falls with “Legacies” on Thursday, October 14

“All American” Kicks Off its Fourth Season on Monday, October 25 followed by the Series Premiere of the New, Reimagined Sci-Fi Drama “4400”

“Walker” Returns with its Season Two Premiere on Thursday, October 28

“The Flash” and “Riverdale” Both Start Their New Seasons with Five Episode Special Events on Tuesday, November 16

June 15, 2021 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network has unveiled premiere dates for its Fall 2021 primetime schedule beginning in October.

The CW’s new season premieres return to the fall starting with PENN & TELLER: FOOL US on Friday, October 1 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) .

Season three of NANCY DREW premieres Friday, October 8 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ) following an original episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ).

The CW’s regularly scheduled Saturday primetime programming, begins with new back-to-back episodes of fan favorite WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? Saturday, October 9, (8:00-8:30pm & 8:30-9:00pm ET/PT ) followed by the second season of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (9:00-9:30pm & 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT ).

The series debut of the reimagined LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE is set to debut on Sunday, October 10 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , followed by the premiere of the new U.S. version of KILLER CAMP (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

The seventh season of DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is set to premiere Wednesday, October 13 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , followed by the third season of BATWOMAN ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ).

Salvatore Boarding School is back to in-person school as the fourth season of LEGACIES is set to premiere on Thursday, October 14 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

The CW’s multiplatform hit series ALL AMERICAN gears up for its fourth season premiere on Monday, October 25 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ), followed by the series premiere of the reimagined 4400 ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ).

WALKER returns with its season two premiere on Thursday, October 28 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , followed by an original episode of LEGACIES (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The eighth season of THE FLASH ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ) and the sixth season of RIVERDALE ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ) both start their new seasons with special five-episode events beginning Tuesday, November 16 .