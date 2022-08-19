Why Richmond clinic is giving free self defense kits to some patients

RICHMOND, Va. -- Health Brigade, formally known as the Fan Free Clinic, is planning on distributing free self defense kits to patients who may have experienced gender-based violence.

Christina Kincaid, Health Brigade's Director of Health Outreach, said many of their transgender or gender non-conforming patients have experienced some kind of violence, and had no way to defend themselves.

"Frequently, in conversation with our trans clients, folks may describe situations where they were in danger, or they experienced some violence and that they could've benefitted from an item like this," Kincaid said. "A lot of our folks who receive services here, are transgender or gender nonconforming, experiencing stigma and discrimination in all facets of society, almost all, and overcome these all the time."

WTVR Health Brigade's Director of Health Outreach Christina Kincaid

According to 2021 data from the Human Rights Council, more than 250 people who identify as transgender were killed in the United States between 2013-2021. According to HRC, data collection is "often incomplete or unreliable when it comes to violent and fatal crimes against transgender and gender non-conforming people."

Black transgender women comprised of 66% of all fatal violence against trans or gender non-conforming people. About 70% of victims of violence are between 18-35 years old. About 36% of fatal anti-trans violence was done by an acquaintance.

When asked if Health Brigade worked alongside patients who may have experienced violence or expressed fear of being a target of violence, Kincaid said the clinic leaves the decision to contact law enforcement to the patient.

"Some trans folks may feel comfortable contacting law enforcement if they're in a dangerous situation, some may not," she said.

Kincaid said the clinic has planned to roll out these kinds of kits for years, but now finally has the additional funding to do so.

WTVR Health Brigade



Malcolm McConnell, a medical malpractice attorney with Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen Law Group donated about $750 to the clinic on behalf of the firm, hoping to buy and fill about 25 different kits as a starting point.

"I see how poor healthcare can result in catastrophic, life changing, even life ending events. There is a community in Richmond that is in desperate need in quality healthcare," McConnell said.

Health Brigade works with patients over the age of 18 who may face economic instability or do not have healthcare. Kincaid said some may not feel comfortable buying self defense items on their own.

"This is thinking about their safety," she said. "'Do I have to purchase this thing, or purchase food or medication or pay my rent?' This is not another expense."

The kits are only available to Health Brigade clients right now, but Kincaid said the clinic may partner with other organizations that may express a need.

"The hope is that nobody will ever have to use it, but that somebody may feel a little more comfortable just in their every day life."