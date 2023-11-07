Woman arrested after crashing into building with Hebrew symbol on door

A woman was arrested for criminal recklessness after allegedly crashing her car into a building with the Star of David on the front door.

The crash happened at 11:30 p.m. Friday in Indianapolis near 35th street and Keystone Avenue. People were in the building at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt.

According to police, the woman who was driving told them she had passed the building a couple of times and saw "Israel School" on the door. During an interview with police she told them, “Yes. I did it on purpose.” According to police, she also made references to “her people back in Palestine.”

According to the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council, the woman believed the building represented Israel in some way. The IJCRC also said the building was believed to belong to a sect of the Black Hebrew Israelites.

In an email, the IJCRC said the threat level toward the Indianapolis community has not increased, but they are reminding everyone to stay vigilant:

"The threat level for our community has not increased. Safe Indiana, our Jewish community security program, was immediately notified, and has been working alongside law enforcement on this incident. Safety and security for our community is of the utmost importance, and we are more secure and prepared than ever before. Although a Jewish facility was not targeted, solely due to ironic misidentification, this is yet another reminder to maintain security protocols, remain vigilant of suspicious activity and to report same promptly to the appropriate authorities. More information on the Safe Indiana program, the security plan for our community, and the incident report form can be found by visiting."

The FBI is currently working with IMPD to investigate the incident.

"The FBI is continuing to monitor threats associated with the Israel-HAMAS conflict, both in the United States and overseas. As the conflict continues, the FBI has seen an increase in reports of threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities and institutions, raising our concern that violent extremists and lone offenders motivated by or reacting to ongoing events could target these communities," said the FBI in a statement.

"We take all potential threats seriously and are working closely with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility, share information, and take appropriate investigative action," it said.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Indianapolis.

