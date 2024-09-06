Polaris Dawn eyeing yet another launch date after rescheduling nearly ten times

The Polaris Dawn mission has been a long time coming.

The launch was originally planned for November of 2022. Delayed from December 2022, March 2023, April 2024, early summer 2024 and August 26th, 27th and 28th, SpaceX is hoping for a successful liftoff this Monday September 9th.

At 3:38 am a Falcon 9 rocket will launch a crew of four members aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft to embark on a journey that has never been done before. The biggest first will be the first-ever civilian spacewalk. While the crew is about 434 miles away from Earth, they plan to exit the spacecraft only remaining attached with cables.

The crew will spend up to five days orbiting through portions of the Van Allen radiation belt. This is farther than anyone has ever gone since the Apollo Missions of the 1960s and 70s. The goal of the mission is to conduct research to better understand the effects of space radiation and space flight on human health. Research gathered on this mission will aid SpaceX’s goal of building civilization on the moon and mars one day.

