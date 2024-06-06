Over 30 dead in Israeli strike overnight that hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza

An Israeli strike on Gaza overnight killed over 30 people when it hit a school-turned-shelter run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees. Israel claimed Thursday the school was being used as a Hamas compound, without providing evidence.

Hospital records and an Associated Press reporter at the hospital recorded at least 33 dead from the strike, including 14 children and nine women. Another strike on a house overnight killed six people. Both strikes occurred in Nuseirat, one of several built-up refugee camps in Gaza. Israel’s military later said it was not aware of any civilian casualties in the strike on the school.

International pressure has been mounting to limit civilian bloodshed in the Israel-Hamas war. Spain's foreign minister announced Thursday that the country would ask a United Nations court for permission to join South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza. United States President Joe Biden's administration has launched an intense drive to persuade Hamas and Israel to accept a new cease-fire and hostage release proposal, which has raised hopes of ending the war.

Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

The eight-month war in Gaza has largely cut off the flow of food, medicine and other supplies to Palestinians who are facing widespread hunger. United Nations agencies say over 1 million in Gaza could experience the highest level of starvation by mid-July.

Israel launched the war after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250. Around 80 hostages captured on Oct. 7 are believed to still be alive in Gaza, alongside the remains of 43 others.