Parents of Omer Neutra, held by Hamas in Gaza, call for the release of hostages during the RNC

The parents of Omer Neutra, a U.S. citizen held hostage in Gaza by Hamas, spoke at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday.

Omer's parents Orna Neutra and Ronen Neutra told the audience not just about their son but also about the ongoing humanitarian crisis that all hostages in Gaza are still facing.

"For 285 long days and nights, Hamas terrorists have been holding Omer imprisoned in tunnels underneath Gaza," Omer's mother Orna Neutra said.

"He was born in New York City, one month after 9/11," she said. "Here we are 23 years later, and he's the victim of another vile terrorist attack."

The RNC's theme for Wednesday night is "Make America Safe Once Again." Speakers targeted the Biden administration's handling of foreign policy issues, including Israel's war in Gaza.

The Neutra family did not make partisan statements on Wednesday. Instead they called for a renewed focus on ending the hostage crisis in Gaza and releasing captives there.

"Where is the outrage?" Omer's father Ronen Neutra asked the audience on Wednesday. "This was not merely an attack on Israel. This was and remains an attack on Americans. Omer is one of eight American hostages and one of 120 hostages still left in Gaza. Citizens of 24 countries and five different religions still held by Hamas, denied basic human needs, their lives threatened every single day."

"We need our beautiful son back. And we need your support. We need your support to end this crisis and bring all the hostages back home," Ronen Neutra said.

"Bring them home," he repeated, leading the audience in a chant. "Bring them home."

"This is a non-political issue," Ronen Neutra told Scripps News earlier in the day. "It's a humanitarian crisis and thus it needs to come to an end now. We can't wait for the election. It has to happen now."

In the months following Hamas' attack on Israel, the Neutra family has worked to keep Omer's name and the names of other hostages top of mind in the U.S. They spoke with Scripps News in March, the day after President Biden's 2024 State of the Union address.

"He has a full life ahead of him, and we have to do everything that we can go get him back,"Orna Neutra said. "He's one of eight Americans that are still being held hostage, six of them alive, two of them deceased. Their bodies are still being held by Hamas."

"Most people watching this, if they don't hear back from their kid in an hour, they stress out. We don't know anything for over five months. It's unbelievable," Ronen Neutra said.