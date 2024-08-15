A closer look at Hezbollah's tunnel threat

A new round of cease-fire talks is underway in Doha, Qatar, where international mediators are trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to stop the war in Gaza, secure the release of the hostages and stave off any retaliatory strike from Iran or its proxies.

One such proxy is Hezbollah, which has developed an underground logistics network that it could use to sustain itself if fighting were to break out.

Some Israeli analysts say Hezbollah's tunnel network is even more extensive than the one built by Hamas.

This could prove significant because it could help Hezbollah maintain resupply routes from Iraq and Syria in the event of an all-out war.

The IDF put out video and visuals that show how big these tunnels are. Vehicles can actually travel through them.

The tunnel network would make it very difficult to preemptively attack Hezbollah's stock of rockets and missiles, which is far larger than that of Hamas. Analysts think Hezbollah has around 150,000 such weapons.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies described Hezbollah as the most heavily armed non-state actor in the world. It has spent much of the last two decades preparing for a potential war, with assistance from Iran, Syria and Russia.

An expected attack from Iran

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told Scripps News on Thursday that U.S. officials believe Iran is still plotting a retaliatory attack against Israel, but there is still a lot of uncertainty over how and when such an attack would occur.

"We're not counting on anything when it comes to Iran and the possibility of some sort of an attack," Kirby said. "We believe that they continue to want to make good on their threat, and we believe that an attack from Iran could come really at any time, certainly in coming days, if possible. But the truth is we don't know whether they will. We don't know when they will, and we don't really have a good sense of, if they attack, what it would be like, how big, what the scope would be. So we're watching it real closely, which is why we're also involved in a lot of intense diplomacy to try to de-escalate this."

