Wrapping gifts for children in foster care, ODU women show community commitment

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Old Dominion women's basketball team expects to put together a strong season on the court. Wednesday the Monarchs showed how strong they are off of it.

For kids in foster care or those less fortunate, holidays, birthdays and other special occasions may not bring the happiness that they should.

"A lot of people think these are very happy, celebratory moments for kids in foster care, but sadly it's not often the case," said Audra Bullock, founder and president of Tidewater Friends of Foster Care.

That's where the Monarchs are stepping up. Coaches and players were at the organization's downtown Norfolk office on Wednesday morning, wrapping gifts for underserved and foster children. They also included a personal note to each child that will accompany the items. For two hours, the players traded their sneakers and shooting strokes for scissors and scotch tape to make a slam dunk impact.

"They're the ones that are usually forgotten," ODU head coach Delisha Milton-Jones said of kids in foster care and in underserved communities. "They need to be shown love on these moments that are monumental for everyone else, but they may suffer inwardly during these special occasions."

"This goes unnoticed," added junior guard Joy Campbell. "A lot of people are living their lives and they don't really think about the fact that there are children out there who are not getting the same opportunities as them."

State and federal funds are prohibited from being used towards holiday and birthday gifts for those in need, be it those in foster care or otherwise. That's where Tidewater Friends has come through. The organization compiles a list of items that each child is hoping for and Wednesday found the Monarchs doing their part to help tomorrow's wishes come true.

"It takes a village to raise a child," senior forward Amari Young said. "I just think that when you're hands-on, being able to give back and touch people's lives, it can really make a difference."

"I had a good childhood," Campbell pointed out. "To be able to give back to people who didn't experience what I experienced, it's very moving."

"I love it," Bullock said of the Monarchs' effort and enthusiasm towards the cause. "What it allows them to do is take all that compassion, pour it into something that's visible and these kids on the other side feel that love."

This effort can hit a little closer to home for some of the Old Dominion players themselves. Some of them know people in the foster system, others grew up in less than ideal circumstances themselves. There was a true connection and no shortage of energy during Wednesday's chance to make a difference.

"This is something that probably touched their hearts a bit more," Campbell pointed out about some of her teammates. "They're thinking of their inner-selves, their younger selves, and how grateful they would be for an opportunity like this to come their way."

"We shed tears," Milton-Jones said. "I love the fact that they're human and they're not afraid to show their emotion and we can all learn from this and grow from this and be better human beings because of it."

The Monarchs are doing their part to make other people's lives better as well. They spent their morning doing their part to help the community that watches them take the court and make sure that the game of life has as many winners as possible.

"The biggest take-away is that whether it's a big act of kindness or a really small act of kindness, it changes lives," Bullock pointed out.

"If you want fans to come and fill the stands, they need to see you out in the community connection in ways beyond 'hey, come and support us,'" Milton-Jones pointed out. "No, show them that you care about what's important to them, too."

For more information on Tidewater Friends of Foster Care and to learn how you can help, click here.