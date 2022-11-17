York County students to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

YORK COUNTY, Va. — In just a few days, several students from the York County School of Arts Magnet Program will be in a New York State of Mind, performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

After arriving in the Big Apple on Saturday, 25 students will be waking up in the city that never sleeps.

Dance teacher Lee Knight said her dancers are nearly packed and ready to join hundreds of other students performing in the Spirit of America's Dance portion of the famous televised parade. Knight said it was a big surprise for her school district but with high stakes.

"They have to know the dance before they go, and we only got it a couple weeks ago," Knight said. "They've been diligently learning all of the parts all of the precision work and detail."

For dancer Mason Wynn, this performance in the streets of New York is a lot bigger than a small school auditorium in York County.

It's also a big dream.

"We watch it every year and it's so exciting to be able to say I performed in the parade and get the experience of waiting and seeing all the parade floats in person," Wynn said.

Knight said once they're off the plane, they'll be in constant rehearsal mode but will also get some downtime to explore.

"It's only about two blocks from radio city, three from central and right by Times Square so we are on the parade route," Knight said.

While the students said they're feeling pressure to nail every twist and twirl, their instructor wants them to remember one more step—to have fun.

"I very much hope we can be in the moment and enjoy every part of the process of being there," Knight said.