Menu

Watch

Actions

Your stimulus check could have been deposited into an old account

items.[0].image.alt
Vadym Drobot
Closeup image of a business man hands holding money bills of US dollar
Business man hands holding money
Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 12:57:17-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some people have reported that their $1,400 stimulus check was deposited in the wrong bank account.

Debbie Baker said even though she gave the IRS her new banking information back in January2, but her stimulus was still sent to her old bank account.

Baker said, "When you do that check my stimulus thing, it actually gave my old bank account. Why did the system not accept my banking information that I gave them the change back in January?"

This is happening because the IRS said it's sending the $1,400 dollar checks to the account it had on file for individuals last year.

Unfortunately, you cannot call the IRS to correct this

If you recently changed banks or accounts, the check will bounce back and be mailed to you instead. Which means you may just have to wait a few more weeks for it to arrive.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education