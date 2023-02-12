2 organizations come together to support Richneck families

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Following the Richneck shooting, some families say they feel like they aren't being supported. That's why two local organizations in Newport News joined forces to help parents and their children manage their emotions.

The HEB Foundation and Living Abundantly Youth Vision hosted Camp Healing to help families who have experienced trauma.

The workshop included activities, like playing games and art, for children to express themselves.

Parents had the opportunity to participate in training that focused on controlling and managing their emotions.

The founder of the HEB Foundation, Chanda Coston, says she hopes the training can help parents work through their children's trauma.

"When parents are responding to children's behavior, they can better say I understand that this is normal. I understand this may be a trigger or trauma response and I know how to deal with that," said Coston.

Parents are able to sign their children up for Camp Healings second program this summer. For more information about Camp Healing or Living Abundantly Youth Visions, click here.